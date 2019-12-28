Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0007 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $131,215.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.05887901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,295,306,385 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

