Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Update

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. 813,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,791. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.