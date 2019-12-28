Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.32 Million

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $153.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the highest is $156.11 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $124.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $596.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.90 million to $599.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $735.54 million, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $762.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.91.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $5,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.9% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.