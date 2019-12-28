SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 36.7% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $112,930.00 and $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.01754918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.02835053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00622886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386084 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

