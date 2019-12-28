Shift Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $854,257.00 and $191.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,641,105 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

