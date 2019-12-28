Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 156,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.48% of Shineco worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TYHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,624. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

