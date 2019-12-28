Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 14.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

