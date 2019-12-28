Short Interest in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Rises By 15.7%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

NYSE AOS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,157,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

