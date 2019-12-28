Short Interest in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Drops By 9.1%

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 12,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,967.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at $6,260,000.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

