Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Declines By 10.5%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE MITT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 116,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after acquiring an additional 106,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

