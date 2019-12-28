Short Interest in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Drops By 9.2%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.