Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 12.4%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.66. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

