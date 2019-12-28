Short Interest in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Increases By 17.4%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in At Home Group by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

