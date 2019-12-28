Short Interest in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expands By 13.2%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 112,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Aytu Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.53.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYTU shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

