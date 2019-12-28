Short Interest in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Declines By 10.5%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banco Macro stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,911. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMA. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

