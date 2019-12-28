Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Declines By 13.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. 266,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

