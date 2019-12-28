Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Grows By 17.2%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,520,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,419,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

