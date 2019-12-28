Short Interest in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Decreases By 9.1%

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,178 shares of company stock worth $919,649. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 151,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,702,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CARO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.
CARO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 85,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,921. Carolina Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $953.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
