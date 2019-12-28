Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 14.0%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

