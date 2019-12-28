Short Interest in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Drops By 9.0%

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.