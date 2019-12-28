Short Interest in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Declines By 11.1%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. 69,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $119.44.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. China Biologic Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.