Short Interest in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Rises By 12.0%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 254,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,729. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

