Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Drops By 12.5%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 220,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,189. China Recycling Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

