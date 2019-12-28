Short Interest in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Decreases By 12.9%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XEC stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after buying an additional 1,061,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

