Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Grows By 11.0%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 75,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 289.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419. The company has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

