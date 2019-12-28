Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Grows By 12.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELP remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 521,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

