Short Interest in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Grows By 15.0%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 908,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. 372,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

