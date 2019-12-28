Short Interest in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Decreases By 13.8%

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 863,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.