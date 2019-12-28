Short Interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Drops By 9.0%

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Restaurant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAUC opened at $1.03 on Friday. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

