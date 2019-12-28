Short Interest in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Drops By 12.9%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 12,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. FBN Securities set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

DOCU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 923,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $801,403.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $135,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,221 shares of company stock worth $4,948,135. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,881,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

