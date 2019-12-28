Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Grows By 11.4%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 300,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.