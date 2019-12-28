Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Decreases By 13.4%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 602,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

EIGR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,041. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

