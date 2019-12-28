Short Interest in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Decreases By 12.5%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ FEYE remained flat at $$16.67 during trading hours on Friday. 2,033,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,052. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 235,272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

