Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Increases By 17.1%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 28th total of 299,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.23. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.