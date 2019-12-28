Short Interest in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rises By 17.6%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GLUU opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $888.59 million, a PE ratio of -74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock valued at $214,984. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

