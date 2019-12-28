Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Decreases By 13.9%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 61,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

