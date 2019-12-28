Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Increases By 13.2%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 29.6% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 213,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 356.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 556,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.