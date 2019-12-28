Short Interest in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Increases By 13.5%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 197,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

