Short Interest in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Rises By 11.0%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 75.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 663,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

HIIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. 1,223,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last three months. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

