Short Interest in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Declines By 10.0%

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

