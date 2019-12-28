Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Decreases By 10.4%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 110,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 537.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

