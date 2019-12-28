Short Interest in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Increases By 10.8%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ HWCC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 92,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 69.6% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 236,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 96,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

