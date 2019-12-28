Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Declines By 10.3%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.98. 290,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

