Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Rises By 15.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 52.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 113,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Interface by 112.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $980.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

