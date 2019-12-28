Short Interest in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Grows By 17.4%

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 561,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 430,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

XENT opened at $24.89 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

