Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Decreases By 12.1%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $597.88. 378,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,793. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $446.46 and a fifty-two week high of $601.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.99 and a 200 day moving average of $537.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.15.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

