Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Decreases By 12.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 20,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. 3,153,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

