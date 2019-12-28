Short Interest in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Declines By 10.4%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 919,200 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 237.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 58,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

