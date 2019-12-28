Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Expands By 13.0%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LORL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

LORL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.92. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

