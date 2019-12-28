Short Interest in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Rises By 12.1%

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. 480,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,223. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

